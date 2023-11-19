Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $247.59. 7,563,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

