Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

