SBB Research Group LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SBB Research Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.