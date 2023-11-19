Payden & Rygel Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. 3,320,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,243. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.