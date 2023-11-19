Financial Partners Group LLC Has $854,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,084. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

