Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 36,611,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,085,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

