Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lowered by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,714. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

