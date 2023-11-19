iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.81. 4,655,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

