GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $338,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

