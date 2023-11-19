Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,460. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.23.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

