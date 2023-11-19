Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,025 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $344,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $66,204,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.04. 14,519,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,275,752. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $338.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $861.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

