Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $136.94. 25,590,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,945,371. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

