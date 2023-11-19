Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133,584 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,590,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,945,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

