ProShare Advisors LLC Has $165.61 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $165,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 11,981,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

