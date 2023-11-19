Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE:STLC opened at C$44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

