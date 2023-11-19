The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

