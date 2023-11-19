AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.