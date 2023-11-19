Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

