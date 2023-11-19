Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 2,927,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,439. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

