Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 7,367,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.