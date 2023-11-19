Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 27,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,420,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

