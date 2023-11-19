The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $125,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.56. 1,517,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,673. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.20. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.