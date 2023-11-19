Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $129,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,664. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

