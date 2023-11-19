Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ATO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $113.90. 1,112,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

