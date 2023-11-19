Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.