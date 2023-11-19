Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Ameren worth $45,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. 1,949,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,911. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

