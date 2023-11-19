Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 525 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.30. 2,365,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,711. The company has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day moving average of $391.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

