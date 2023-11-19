Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.16. 1,127,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.94 and a 1 year high of $567.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.