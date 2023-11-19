Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,084. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

