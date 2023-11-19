Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 4.4% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.95. 1,231,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,706. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average of $247.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

