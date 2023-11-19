Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS.

Shares of ATKR opened at $131.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. Atkore has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

