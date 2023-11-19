Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,194 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $140,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $52.85. 14,077,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

