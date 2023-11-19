Financial Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 26.2% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 46,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,615,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,082,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,170. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

