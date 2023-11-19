Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $209.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $209,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,401. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day moving average of $381.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,106. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

