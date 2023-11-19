ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 445,993 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Hormel Foods worth $174,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

HRL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.52. 3,708,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,313. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

