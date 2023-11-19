ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $160,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 613,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,221. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.