The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,891 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $170,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $111.69. 1,389,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,717. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

