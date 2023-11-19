ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Franklin Resources worth $173,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,979. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

