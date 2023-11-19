The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Cut by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $40,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $196.00. 1,074,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

