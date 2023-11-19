Trust Investment Advisors Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,693. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

