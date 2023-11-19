ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 138,417 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $167,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. 2,859,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

