ProShare Advisors LLC Has $200.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ecolab worth $200,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 253.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 66.7% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

ECL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.