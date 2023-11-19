Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.