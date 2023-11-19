JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 205,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 244,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 4,138,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,082. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

