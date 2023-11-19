ProShare Advisors LLC Has $190.01 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Church & Dwight worth $190,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.