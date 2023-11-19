Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WDI opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund ( NYSE:WDI Free Report ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.