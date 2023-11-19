Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

