Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE PFO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $9.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.