Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

