Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,372 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $968.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $931.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $934.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.