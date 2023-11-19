Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 21,322 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.1 %

OMCL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

